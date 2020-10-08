John Willey, 74, of Hillsboro, passed away Oct. 6, 2002 after a tough battle with COVID-19 at Clermont Mercy Hospital.

John was well-known and loved by so many in the community. Over the years he could be often found singing karaoke and dancing on the weekends at the Eagles, where he was a proud member for over 20 years. John wasn't just a friend, he was a son, a brother, uncle, husband, father and pappy. He will missed so much and forever loved.

John was preceded in death by his father, Mirl Willey; mother, Wanda Kelch; stepdad, Hugh Kelch; sister, Judy Gibson; brother, Bobby Willey; and granddaughter, Mary Jane Cooper.

John is survived by his wife, Audra Willey; children, Dwayne (Heather) Willey, April (Kevin) Johnson, Steve (Bobbi) Willey, Angela (Fred) Ralph, Misty Vaccariello and Kevin (Tonya) Mosely; stepchildren, Daniel Johnson and Larissa (Steven) Katzenbach; siblings, Donald, Jeff, Art, Dale, Carl, Walter, Dennis, Ethel, Patty, Sue Ann and Barbara; along with 21 grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren.

Funeral services will be 11 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 13 at the Thompson Funeral Home. Burial will follow at the New Market Cemetery.

Visitation will be 7-9 p.m. Monday, Oct. 12 at the funeral home.

To sign the online guestbook, visitt www.thompsonfuneralhomes.com.