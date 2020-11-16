1/
John William Trefz
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share John's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

John William Trefz, 81, of Greenfield, passed away Friday, Nov. 13, 2020 at home.

He was born May 3, 1939, in Highland County, the son of Rodney H. and Kathryn (Wylie) Trefz.

John was a 1957 graduate of E.L. McClain High School and was a lifetime mechanic.

He is survived by his wife, Tonya L. (Huffman) Trefz, whom he married March 19, 1980; one son, Charles "Chuck" Trefz (Jane Allen) of Leesburg; two daughters, Stacey (Rick) Isaac of Otway and Maria Trefz of Greenfield; eight grandchildren, Robbie Mustard, Sarah Crouch, Kyle Allen, Charlie Adkins, Willy Miller, Reba Wilson, Caleb Trefz and Brayden Faul; six great-grandchildren; four brothers, Leon Trefz of Greenfield, Terry (Donna) Trefz of Greenfield, Bobby (Margie) Trefz of Greenfield and Larry Joe (Erma) Trefz of Greenfield; and numerous nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by three granddaughters and both parents.

Funeral service will be 7 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 18 at Murray-Fettro Funeral Home in Greenfield with Pastor Scott Faulconer officiating. Cremation will follow.

Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Wednesday. Social distancing will be observed and masks are encouraged.

Condolences may be sent at www.murrayfettro.com.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Times Gazette from Nov. 16 to Nov. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Murray-Fettro Funeral Home - Greenfield
380 Jefferson St.
Greenfield, OH 45123
(937) 981-4081
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved