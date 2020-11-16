John William Trefz, 81, of Greenfield, passed away Friday, Nov. 13, 2020 at home.

He was born May 3, 1939, in Highland County, the son of Rodney H. and Kathryn (Wylie) Trefz.

John was a 1957 graduate of E.L. McClain High School and was a lifetime mechanic.

He is survived by his wife, Tonya L. (Huffman) Trefz, whom he married March 19, 1980; one son, Charles "Chuck" Trefz (Jane Allen) of Leesburg; two daughters, Stacey (Rick) Isaac of Otway and Maria Trefz of Greenfield; eight grandchildren, Robbie Mustard, Sarah Crouch, Kyle Allen, Charlie Adkins, Willy Miller, Reba Wilson, Caleb Trefz and Brayden Faul; six great-grandchildren; four brothers, Leon Trefz of Greenfield, Terry (Donna) Trefz of Greenfield, Bobby (Margie) Trefz of Greenfield and Larry Joe (Erma) Trefz of Greenfield; and numerous nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by three granddaughters and both parents.

Funeral service will be 7 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 18 at Murray-Fettro Funeral Home in Greenfield with Pastor Scott Faulconer officiating. Cremation will follow.

Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Wednesday. Social distancing will be observed and masks are encouraged.

