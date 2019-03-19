John William "Johnny" Zile, 81, of Auburn, Ga., passed away Monday March 18, 2019.

Johnny was born in Springfield, Ohio on Jan. 25, 1938, the son of the late Clarence W. and Lulu (Clary) Zile.

Besides his parents, he was preceded by three sisters, Doris McElwee, Genevieve Elliott and Irene Humphrey; and one brother, Clarence "Sonny" Zile.

Johnny was a welder and pipe fitter by trade and studied theology at NGBA Nazarene College.

Johnny is survived by his wife, Flora Marie (Music) Zile; son, John Wayne (Linna) Zile of Auburn, Ga.; two daughters, Cathy Zile and Kim (Duane) Schrupp of Hillsboro; nine grandchildren and several great-grandchildren; sister, Mary Lou Hanson of West Union; and sister-in-law, Kathleen Zile of Sinking Spring.

Funeral Services will be 3 p.m. Friday, March 22 at the Wylie-Thompson Funeral Home in Sinking Spring with the Rev. Tom Zile officiating. Burial will follow at the Locust Grove Cemetery.

Visitation will be 1-3 p.m. Friday, March 22 at the Wylie-Thompson Funeral Home in Sinking Spring.

