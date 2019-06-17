Jonathan Allen Lampkin, 17, of Hillsboro, passed away Wednesday, June 12, 2019.

He was born in Hillsboro on Nov. 25, 2001, the son of Joseph Lampkin of Cincinnati and Barbara (Tony) Malone of Hillsboro.

Jonathan was preceded by his paternal grandparents, Annie and Lewis Lampkin; and a stepsister, Michelle.

Besides his parents, Jonathan is survived by his three brothers, Brian Joseph Lampkin of Hillsboro, Joseph Deshun Lampkin of Mainsville and Nicholas Deshun Lampkin of Cincinnati; maternal grandparents, Kathy Hill of Hillsboro and David Hill of Hillsboro; maternal great-grandparents, David and Artia Liming of Hillsboro; paternal stepgrandmother, Edna Mae Lampkin of Midnight, Miss.; stepbrother, Shawn Malone; three stepnieces, Kali Bartram of Wilmington, Maya Bartram of Leesburg and Violet Crone of Hillsboro; and a special family friend, Clayton Crone of Hillsboro.

Funeral services will be 3 p.m. Wednesday, June 19 at the Thompson Funeral Home. Burial will follow at the Troutwine Cemetery.

Friends may call from 1 p.m. until time of services Wednesday at the funeral home.

Donations can be made to the Thompson Funeral Home, 241 E. Main St., Hillsboro, Ohio 45133.

