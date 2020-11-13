1/1
Jonathan Derrick Ralston
Jonathan Derrick Ralston, 34, of Chillicothe, passed away Tuesday, Nov. 10, 2020 at his home.

He was born June 21, 1986 in Chillicothe, the son of John David Ralston and Tammy Sue Lovely Dietrich.

Jonathan worked at Kenworth in Chillicothe. He loved spending time with his children, fishing and being outdoors.

Surviving are his two sons, Jordan and Jeremy Ralston; mother, Tammy Dietrich; father, John Ralston; three sisters, Alicia Ralston, Jessica Lovely and Heather Morris; four brothers, Eric Dietrich, Jhi Mckenzie, Jolin Ralston and Zade Ralston; paternal grandmother, Doris Hakes; and several aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews.

Jonathan was preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, Shirley and Virgil Lovely; and paternal grandfather, David Cox.

Graveside services will be held at Prospect Cemetery, SR 73, Hillsboro, Tuesday, Nov. 17 at 1 p.m.

The Rhoads-Edgington Funeral Home, Hillsboro, is serving the family.

To sign the online guest book, go to edgingtonfuneralhomes.com.



Published in Times Gazette from Nov. 13 to Nov. 14, 2020.
