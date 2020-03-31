Joseph Alan Mahan, 50, of Hillsboro, passed away Sunday, March 29, 2020 at Miami Valley Hospital.

Joe was born in Fairfax, Va. on Dec. 6, 1969, the son of the late Samuel Mahan and Helen Walton of Hillsboro.

Joe was also preceded by his stepfather, Carl S. Walton; and both sets of grandparents.

Joe was a graduate of Hillsboro High School and received a degree in business from the Southern State Community College. He sold real estate for several years then opened Bon Appetit Gourmet Shoppe in 2012. He was the president of the Hillsboro Uptown Business Association (HUBA) for many years and organized the annual Christmas parade during those years. He was on the board of The Visitor's Bureau and City Planning Commission, secretary of the Liberty Lions Club and was involved in a lot of other community activities. He was a member of Masonic Lodge 38, Liberty Lions Club, Eagles Club 1161 and Hillsboro Eastern Star 441.

Besides his mother, Joe is survived by his two sons, Johnathan (Emily) Mahan and William Mahan; daughter, Elizabeth Mahan; grandson, Braxton Alan (to be born in May); brother, Chris (Lisa) Mahan;sister, Alicia (Brandon) Miller; and the mother of his children, Melissa Mahan. He also leaves behind five stepdaughters from a previous marriage, Faith N. Pullin, Samantha Morganson, Tori Lamke, Cheyanne (Billy) Gray and Kaytlynn Miller; four stepgranddaughters, Paiton, Alexis and Natalee Pullin, and Braelynn Hopper; and several aunts, uncles, nephews, cousins and a host of friends.

Funeral services will be held 2 p.m. Friday, April 3 at the convenience of the family at the Thompson Funeral Home in Hillsboro. Following services, a funeral parade will be held at 3 p.m. from the funeral home to the Hillsboro Cemetery. For anyone that would like to participate, you should gather at the Thompson Funeral Home at 2:30 p.m. For those who can't participate in the parade, if you could, stand outside your business to show your support and the parade will also be shared parade via Facebook Live on the Thompson Funeral Home Facebook page.

The route will be East Main Street, South High Street, West Walnut, East North, West Main then to North High Street to the Hillsboro Cemetery.

Donations can be made to the Liberty Lions Club, HUBA or to the Eagles 1161.

To sign the online guestbook, visit www.thompsonfuneralhomes.com.