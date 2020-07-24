1/
Joseph Kenneth "Kenny" Wells
1929 - 2020
Joseph Kenneth "Kenny" Wells, 91, of Lynchburg, died Friday morning, July 24, 2020 at the home of his daughter in Blanchester.

He was born June 15, 1929, in Morrow, the son of the late Russell C. and Alice Leonard Wells.

Kenny was diesel mechanic and a U.S. Army veteran of the Korean War receiving the Korean Service Metal with one Bronze Star.

He is survived by six children, Joni (Dave) Minton, Brian (Anita) Wells, Lori (Daryl) Mount, Kenny (Jana) Wells and Jill (Charles) Toca, all of Lynchburg, and Teri (Terry) James of Blanchester; 16 grandchildren; 39 great-grandchildren; three sisters, Norma McNulty Kolb of Cincinnati, Joyce (Larry) Brooks of Cincinnati and Larita Woods of Springfield; one brother, Daryl Wells of Lynchburg; and several nieces and nephews.

Graveside services, with military honors, will be held 1:30 p.m. Wednesday, July 29 at the Morrow Cemetery in Morrow. Pastor Daryl Mount will officiate.

There will be no public visitation.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Greg Wilkin Scholarship Fund, c/o Diane Bailey at Fifth Third Bank, 511 N. High St., Hillsboro, Ohio 45133.

The Davis- Turner Funeral Home in Lynchburg is serving the family.

Condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.turnerfuneralhomes.cc.



Published in Times Gazette from Jul. 24 to Jul. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
29
Graveside service
01:30 PM
Morrow Cemetery
Davis-Turner
201 Broadway Street
Lynchburg, OH 45142
(937) 364-2341
July 24, 2020
I worked on Kenny's trucks for him several times over the years. I have missed him coming around I'm sorry for your loss.
David Brandenburg
