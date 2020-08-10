1/
Joseph R. Cluff
Joseph R. Cluff, 82, formerly of Hillsboro, passed away Saturday, Aug. 8, 2020 at his home in Garrison, Kentucky.

He was born Jan. 16, 1938, in Hillsboro, the son of the late Charles Russell and Laura Bell (Fawley) Cluff.

He served as a minister for 40 years.

He is survived by his wife, Margie J. (Hursong) Cluff, whom he married Oct. 11, 1958; children, Daniel Cluff of Cleveland, Sheila Groves of Wintersville and Joseph (Dollie) Cluff Jr. of Quincy, Kentucky; eight grandchildren, Maranda Cluff, Emily (Matthew) Hawks, Michael Cluff, Christopher Groves, Matthew Cluff, Kelsey (Willie) Saxton, and Laura and Bethany Cluff; four great-grandchildren; three sisters, Shirley Joan (Dwight) Creek of Sugar Tree Ridge, Betty Lou Germann of Sidney and Janet Dickey of Tipp City; one brother, Charles (Beth) Cluff of Hillsboro; and one brother-in-law, Robert Wilkin of Enon.

Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by three sisters, Nancy Ellen Cluff, Donna Jean Wilkin and Patricia Johnson.

Visitation will be from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. Friday, Aug. 14 at the Turner & Son Funeral Home in Hillsboro, with a funeral service to follow at 1 p.m. with minister Daniel Cluff officiating. Burial will follow in Dunn's Chapel Cemetery with military honors to be presented by the Highland County Veterans Honor Guard.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Hope, 909 Kenton Station Dr., Maysville, Kentucky 41056.

Condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.turnerfuneralhomes.cc.



Published in Times Gazette from Aug. 10 to Aug. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
