Joseph B. McConnaughey, 84, of St. Augustine, Florida, passed away Saturday, July 18, 2020.

He was born in Greenfield on April 18, 1936, the son of the late Harley and Mary (McNeal) McConnaughey.

Besides his parents, he was preceded by his sister, Ruth Provost; and brother, Harold D. McConnaughey.

Joseph served in the United States Army, was a 1953 graduate from McClain High School, and enjoyed golfing.

Joseph is survived by his wife, JoAnne McConnaughey; children, Jacquelyn (David) Nelson, Joseph (Dee) McConnaughey, Jennifer (David) Ellinger and Jerald McConnaughey; six grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; and several nieces, nephews, cousins and a host of friends.

Funeral services will be at the convenience of the family.

The Thompson Funeral Home has the honor of serving the family.

