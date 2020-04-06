Joy E. Quickle, 73, of Xenia, passed away Sunday morning, April 5, 2020 at the Harmony Healthcare Center in Xenia.

She was born Jan. 22, 1947, in Hillsboro, the daughter of the late Earnest Clyde and Hazel Pauline (Dawson) Wallace.

On April 15, 1967, in Hillsboro, she married Larry D. Quickle, who survives.

Joy worked as a nurse's aide for over 33 years at Highland District Hospital, Greene Memorial Hospital, Miami Valley Hospital and the Dayton Children's Hospital. She was a member of the Hillsboro Church of the Nazarene and the Xenia Church of the Nazarene. Joy had a big heart and would always help anyone in need. She loved all animals and had a special fondness for beagles. Her grandkids were her world and she was always there for her family. She loved to laugh and was one of a kind.

In addition to her husband, other surviving family members are her daughters, Lori (Todd) Patterson of Xenia, Kelley (Craig) Moore of Wilmington and Julie (Ann) Quickle of Washington Township; eight grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; and sister, Veda (Harold) Horton of Xenia.

In addition to her parents, Joy was preceded in death by her sisters, Phyllis Campbell and Nina Grooms Ryan; brother, Joseph L. Johnson; and infant brothers, Billy and Gary Wallace.

Due to the COVID-19 crisis, private graveside services will be held 1 p.m. Wednesday, April 8 at the Sugartree Ridge Cemetery with Mr. Harold Horton officiating. To watch the services, go to the homepage of www.edgingtonfuneralhomes.com and click on the "view online services" button for the Hillsboro location.

The Rhoads-Edgington Funeral Home, Hillsboro, has been entrusted with the arrangements.

Contributions in Joy's memory may be made to the Highland County Humane Society, 9331 SR 124, Hillsboro, Ohio 45133; or Hillsboro Church of the Nazarene, 8230 U.S. Route 50, Hillsboro, Ohio 45133.

For those not being able to attend the services, go to the online guest book at www.edgingtonfuneralhomes.com under Mrs. Quickle's picture to sign the book and to share your memories.