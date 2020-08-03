Joyce A. Orr, 75, Hillsboro, passed away on Friday, July 24, 2020.

She was born in Greene County, Ohio on Dec. 4, 1944, the daughter of the late Reuben and Mildred (Larkin) Rarden. Besides her parents, she is also preceded by her husband, Jerry Orr on Mar. 29, 2007; son, Todd Orr; and brother, Edward Rarden.

Joyce was a member of the Hillsboro Church of Christ and past member of the Southern Ohio Genealogical Society and the Rocky Fork Decorative Artists.

Joyce is survived by her two granddaughters, Jesse (Josh) Davis of Mississippi and Katie (Matt) Stratton of Hillsboro; six great grandchildren, Jolie, Tucker, Beau and Gentry Davis and Korbin Stratton and Kinzley Stratton; special friends, Darci and Mark Hedges; special granddaughters, Emma and Erin Hedges; and several nieces, nephews and a host of friends.

Funeral Services will be 1 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 11 at the Hillsboro Church of Christ. Burial will follow at the Hillsboro Cemetery.

Friends may call from 11 a.m. until time of services on Tuesday at the church.

Thompson Funeral Home has the honor of serving the family.

To sign our online guestbook, please visit us at www.thompsonfuneralhomes.com.