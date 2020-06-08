Joyce Ann Faulconer, 72, of Greenfield, passed away Saturday, June 6, 2020 at Highland District Hospital in Hillsboro.

She was born Dec. 2, 1947 in Greenfield, the daughter of Carl Raymond and Margaret McKenna Johnson.

She was a member of Fall Creek Friends Church, attended Greater Life Assembly Church of Hillsboro, and was a 1965 graduate of E.L. McClain High School. She was formerly employed at the Highland County Treasurer's Office and New Petersburg Farm Service.

She is survived by her husband, Charles E. Faulconer, whom she married Nov. 20, 1965; two sons, Scott (Cathy) Faulconer of Greenfield and Craig (Amy) Faulconer of Hillsboro; eight grandchildren, Justin (Hannah), Morgan, Samuel, Maysun and Mallory Faulconer, Taylor (Chris) Fitzpatrick, Kaitlyn (Paul) Snyder and Ryan Faulconer (Sydney Barton); two great-grandchildren, Willow and Elias; one sister, Teresa Grimsley of Hillsboro; nephew, Wade Grimsley of Hillsboro; and several other nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by both parents.

Funeral service will be 12 p.m. Friday, June 12 at Murray-Fettro Funeral Home in Greenfield with Pastor Lloyd "Red" Gallimore officiating. Burial will follow in the Gilboa Cemetery.

Visitation will be 10 a.m. until 12 p.m. Friday. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, social distancing will be observed.

Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Hope, 909 Kenton Station Drive, Maysville, Kentucky 41056.

Condolences may be sent at www.murrayfettro.com.