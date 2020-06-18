It is with saddened hearts that the family of Joyce Carolyn Prichard, of Lakeland, Fla., announces her passing at the age of 79 years on June 11, 2020.

Joyce is survived by her loving husband, Douglas Prichard; her son, Brian Prichard; her daughter, Nikki Sharp; her sister, Janice Morrow; her grandchildren, Ben Sharp, Josie McCormick, Andrew Sharp and Christian Sharp; and great-grandchild, Luke Sharp; as well as numerous nieces and nephews.

Joyce was born in Leesburg, Ohio on June 11, 1941, and was the daughter of Benjamin and Bessie Barrett, who preceded her in death.

She also was preceded in death by three sisters, Eleanor Barrett, Phyllis Bales and Dorothy Lucas.

She attended Ohio Business College, where she met and later married Douglas Prichard. Joyce was employed by Motors Mutual Insurance in Columbus, and worked at Fayette Progressive School in Washington C.H. for 13 years. She is a longtime member of the Christian Church.

Joyce has touched the lives of so many with her unconditional love, generosity and kindness. She will be endlessly missed.

An open house celebration of Joyce's life will be held from 1-4 p.m. Saturday, June 20 at the residence of Douglas Prichard, 2030 Long Boat Dr., Lakeland, Fla. 33810.