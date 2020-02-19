Joyce K. Rhonemus, 73, of Hillsboro, died Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020 at Bethesda North Hospital in Montgomery.

She was born Aug.23, 1946 in Dayton, the daughter of the late Elgar F. and Dorothy Jones Wilson.

Joyce was a health care worker having worked for Everyday Homecare and years ago had also worked at the G.C. Murphy Store.

She is survived by her husband of almost 37 years, Steven Rhonemus; one daughter, Angela (Christopher) Thompson of Reynoldsburg; three grandchildren, Nikki (James) Wesch of Hillsboro, and Macy and Madelyn Thompson of Reynoldsburg; two great-grandchildren, Jasmine Simpkins and Raylon Wesch; one brother, Terry (Mary) Wilson of Georgia; and one sister, Diane (Jeff) Schumann of Wilmington.

She was preceded in death by her parents and one brother, Dennis Wilson.

Family and friends are invited to attend a graveside service at 1 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 22 at the Barnes Cemetery. Pastor Wiley B. Perkins will officiate. There will be no public visitation.

The Davis-Turner Funeral Home is serving the family.