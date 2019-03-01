JP Akers Napier, 35, of Greenfield, passed Monday, Feb. 25, 2019 at his home.

He was born Aug. 23, 1983 in Wilmington, the son of Roger and Linda (Akers) Napier.

He was a 2002 graduate of Fairfield High School and served in the U.S. Marines, including five tours in Iraq. He was formerly an employee at R & L Transfer of Wilmington, and was a construction worker.

He is survived by his daughter, Elana Napier; and brother, D.J. Wilkin of Liberty, Ind.

He was preceded in death by his mother and stepfather, Linda and Jeff Taylor.

Cremation will take place and a memorial service will be 11 a.m. Saturday, March 9 at the Murray-Fettro Funeral Home in Greenfield with Pastor John Fitzgerald officiating and military rites provided by the Highland County Veterans Honor Guard.

Visitation will be 10 a.m. until time of the memorial service at the funeral home Saturday.

