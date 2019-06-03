Juanita Anne (Newman) Highley, 78, of Leesburg, went to be with our Lord on Friday May 31, 2019 surrounded by her family at Bethesda North Hospital in Cincinnati.

She was born June 26, 1940, in Hillsboro, the daughter of the late Sterley and Anna (Smalley) Newman.

Juanita was a member of the Leesburg Church of Christ. She loved her family more than anything, she was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. She grew up in Petersburg and graduated from McClain High School, the class of 1958. She taught Bible School, she worked at Candle-Lite, she babysat and raised her four girls.

Juanita is survived by her husband of 60 ½ years, Elmer Highley, whom she married Nov. 15, 1958.

She is also survived by four daughters, Kim (Kenny) Fife, Tammy (Merrill) Reser, Marianna Bennett and Jo (Ron) Highley; 10 grandchildren, K.J. (Erin) Fife, Kassie (Kitana Cantrell) Fife, Keith (Taylor) Fife, Clint (Billie) Crabtree, Lindsey Adams, Vanna (Tyler) Adams, Dacoda (Ericka) Bennett, Lucas (Savanna) Dietrich, Mallory (Roy) McGlone and Josh (Lacy) Highley; 15 great-grandchildren; and many nieces, nephews and friends.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by seven brothers and sisters, Robert Newman, Wilma (Newman) Lightner, Ronald Newman, Edwin Newman, Della (Newman) Linkhart, Ruth (Newman) Moore and Stephen Newman.

Visitation will be held from 4-8 p.m. Thursday June 6, at the Turner Funeral Home in Leesburg.

Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Friday, June 7 at the Leesburg Church of Christ with visitation from noon until the time of service at the church. Pastors Kevin Stuckey and Robert Highley will be officiating. Burial will follow services in the Pleasant Hill Cemetery.

