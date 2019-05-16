Juanita E. Washburn, 87, of Greenfield, passed away Wednesday, May 15, 2019 at home.

She was born Sept. 17, 1931, in Greenfield, the daughter of Ernest and Genevieve (Jones) McCabe.

She was a homemaker, former employee of American Pad and Textile Company in Greenfield, and former keypunch operator for IBM in California. She was a former member of VFW Post 4736 and FOE 1325. She was also a member of the Tree of Life Church in Greenfield.

She is survived by three sons, John "Frank" (Roberta) Washburn of Greenfield, Michael David Stultz of Fairfield, Calif. and Bob Kirsch of Greenfield; four daughters, Diane Knisley of Greenfield, Sandra Marie Wright of Missouri, Allie V. Jenkins of Fairfield, Calif. and Marion Genevieve Norton of Mt. Shasta, Calif.; numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death her husband, John Washburn, on July 15, 1999; one son, Steven Stultz; three sisters; and both parents.

Funeral service will be 1 p.m. Tuesday, May 21 at the Murray-Fettro Funeral Home in Greenfield with burial to follow in the Roads Cemetery near Rainsboro.

Visitation will be from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. Tuesday, May 21 at the funeral home.

Condolences may be sent at www.murrayfettro.com.