Juanita Jean (Garen) Smart, 93, of the Belfast community, passed away late Friday afternoon, Oct. 11, 2019 at her home on the Highland and Adams County line surrounded by her family.

She was born March 10, 1926 in Marshall, the daughter of Leslie E. and Opal Leone (Siders) Garen.

Upon the death of her father, Juanita and her mother made their home with her grandparents, George and Dottie Siders. There she was raised with her uncle James Siders, whom she thought of as a brother.

Juanita was a graduate of the Belfast High School class of 1944, where she met her future husband, Homer G. Smart. They were united in marriage on Nov. 11, 1944 and had over 60 1/2 years together before Homer passed away on July 9, 2005. Juanita was a full-time mom, a loving wife, and a grandmother. She never knew how many would be around her table, but she always had enough room for one more.

Juanita was a baptized believer and was always faithful to the Lord. She attended the May Hill Church of Christ and Hillsboro Church of Christ.

Surviving are her four children, Larry Smart, Lane Smart, Katina (Dan) Fauber and Lucky (Pam) Smart; 10 grandchildren, Kevin (Jane) Smart, Tammy Hill, Terry (Charity) Smart, Jeremy (Amanda) Smart, Jocelyn (Chris) Pachal, Christopher (Denise) Fauber, Brian (Arienne) Fauber, Todd (Sarah) Fauber, Beth Smart and Heath (Heather) Smart; 25 great-grandchildren, Cody, Ethan, and C.J. Smart, Brooklyn Farmer, Braxton Smart, Lexy, Abbey and Gage Smart, Wyatt, Whitley and Waverly Smart, Ella and Emma Pachal, Kylie, Katie and Kenzie Fauber, Caiden and Preston Fauber, Blaine, Brody and Brya Fauber, Chance Smart, and Ellie, Alle and Halle Smart; stepgreat-granddaughter, Ainsley; and a great-great-granddaughter, Lakota. Also surviving are half brothers, Hugh Wayne (Doris) Shaw and Bill (Donna) Shaw; sister-in-law, Wanda Shaw; special family friends, Donald Vanzant and Mary Ethel Smiley; and many others that called her "Mom" and "Grandma."

Juanita was preceded in death by her grandparents, Rosco and Mary Bell (Beard) Garen and George B. and Dottie Bell (Simmons) Siders; parents, Leslie and Leone Siders; stepfather; Ervin Shaw; half brothers, Dale and Richard Shaw; husband, Homer Smart; infant son; and brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Elder "Pete" Wonetta (Smart) Peterson.

Funeral services will be held at May Hill Church of Christ, 8733 SR 770, Wednesday, Oct. 16 at 11 a.m. with grandson Terry Smart officiating. Interment will follow in the Coss Cemetery, Belfast.

Friends will be received at the church from 4-7 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 15.

The Rhoads-Edgington Funeral Home, Hillsboro, is serving the family.

Contributions may be made to Food For Hunger, c/o Dennis Baker, 6905 SR 770 Seaman, Ohio 45679.

