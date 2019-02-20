Juanita Lucille Hawkins, affectionately known as MeMe and Aunt Neat, 86, of Greenfield, passed away Wednesday, Feb. 20, 2019, at Riverside Methodist Hospital in Columbus.

She was born July 18, 1932 in Greenfield, the daughter of John and Nellie (Clark) Ford.

She was a member at the Shorter Chapel AME Church, a graduate of E.L. McClain High School and obtained her associate's degree from the University of Cincinnati. She was retired from the Greenfield Head Start Center where she served as the manager for many years.

She is survived by six children, Denise Clark of Columbus, John Hawkins of Clarksville, Tenn., Bunny Goodhart of Columbus, Duamita Hawkins of Canal Winchester, Richard Hawkins of Greenfield and Anthony Hawkins of Greenfield; six grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren; numerous nieces and nephews; and a special friend, Nilla Payne of Greenfield.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Ronald Hawkins; both parents; two grandchildren; one sister and brother-in-law, Opal and Walter Greene; and one brother and sister-in-law, Lavelle and Mary Ford.

Funeral service will be 1 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 23 at the First Baptist Church of Greenfield, 125 N. Washington St., with Pastor Duane L. Davis officiating. Cremation will follow.

Visitation will be 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. Saturday at the church.

The Murray-Fettro Funeral Home in Greenfield is serving the family.

