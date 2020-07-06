Judith Evelyn Wilson, 77, of Greenfield, passed away Sunday, July 5, 2020 at the home of her son.

She was born Dec. 25, 1942 in Frankfort, the daughter of Lawrence and Mabel (Garrison) George.

Judy was a 1960 graduate of Edward Lee McClain High School. She was a member of the Greenfield First United Methodist Church and formerly a member of American Legion, Y-Gradale and Mother's Club. She retired from Weastec and was previously employed at the U.S. Shoe Factory until it closed.

She is survived by her son, Kenny (Brenda) Wilson of Greenfield; two grandchildren, McKenna and Kyler Wilson; one stepgranddaughter, Amber Everhart; one brother, Wendell George of Greenfield; and two nephews, Skipper George and Bradley George.

She was preceded in death by one son, Kyle Wilson; and both parents.

Funeral service will be 11 a.m. Thursday, July 9 at Murray-Fettro Funeral Home in Greenfield with Pastor Kevin Hall officiating. Burial will follow in the Greenfield Cemetery.

Visitation will be 4-8 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home.

Memorial contributions may be made to Greenfield First United Methodist Church, 405 South St., Greenfield, Ohio 45123.

Condolences may be sent to www.murrayfettro.com.