Judy K. Dunseith, 75, of Hillsboro, passed away on Thursday, Oct. 15, 2020.

She was born in Brown County on June 21, 1945, the daughter of the late Wendell and Lois (Gaffin) Downing.

Besides her parents, she was preceded by her sister, Carol Roberts.

Judy was a member of the Grounded Gospel Singing Group.

Judy is survived by her husband, Robert E. "Bob" Dunseith, whom she married on Aug. 11, 1967; sons, Jimmy (Stephanie) Dunseith of Sardinia, Joey Dunseith of Hillsboro, Kevin (Carla) Dunseith of Sardinia and Keith (Tammy) Dunseith of Seaman; daughter, Kelly (Mike) Scott of Seaman; 16 grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; and brother, Larry (Barbara) Downing of Georgetown.

Funeral services will be 11 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 20 at the Thompson Funeral Home in Hillsboro. Pastor Clay Self will officiate with burial following in the Arnheim Cemetery in Georgetown.

Friends may call from 5-8 p.m. Monday, Oct. 19 at the funeral home.

To sign the online guestbook, visit www.thompsonfuneralhomes.com.