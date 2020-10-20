Judy L. Barrera, 79, of Thornville, passed away on Oct. 20, 2020 at the Genesis Morrison House after a 46-year battle with MS surrounded by her loving family after a long illness.

Judy managed the Thornville Pharmacy for over 30 years, was a Thornville Village Council member, was chairperson of the annual Thornville 4th of July celebration for many years, was a student in the first graduating class of EMTs for the Thornville/Thorn Township Emergency Squad and a founding member of the Thornville Clothes Closet, which became the annual Christmas Drive and is now known as the Thornville Community Aid Center. Judy's passion was helping families in need during the Christmas holiday season in Thornville/Thorn Township.

Born Oct. 22, 1940, in Hillsboro, she was the daughter of the late Eugene Mustard and Katherine Reffitt.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Wirt R. Barrera, whom she married May 23, 1957 and who died Aug. 27, 2017; her loving stepfather. Walter Reffitt (whom she always referred to as "Daddy"); and a special great-grandson, Tate Barrera.

She is survived by children, Rick (Cindy) Barrera of Glenford and Lisa (Tommy) Woods of Columbus; sisters, Stella Jobe of Jackson, Georgia and Jane (Larry) Sowers of Hilliard; stepsister, Suzie (Beryl) Cooper of Rainsboro; stepbrother, Raymond Musturd (Pat) of Hillsboro; five grandchildren, Jason (Bethany) Barrera, Jarrod (Kelsi) Barrera, Josh (Baylee) Barrera, Jerel Woods and Erica Woods; 12 great-grandchildren; numerous nieces and nephews; special friends, Skip and Marie Smith and Dave Whetstone of Thornville; and her beloved cat, "Bootsie," who brought her so much happiness.

Cremation arrangements for the family are being handled by Hoskinson Funeral & Cremation Service of Thornville. The family will receive friends at the South Shore Ministries Church, 8335 Township Hwy 391, Thornville, Ohio 43076, on Nov. 1 from 1-3 p.m. Private family memorial services will follow with Pastor Doug Lynn leading the service. Please follow social distancing, and face masks are required.

Per the family's wishes, any monetary contributions in memory of Judy may be made to the Thornville Community Aid Center, P.O. Box 433, Thornville, Ohio 43076.

Condolences may be sent to hoskinsonfuneralhome.com.