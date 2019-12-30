Julia E. Shepler, 82, of Greenfield, died Thursday, Dec. 26, 2019 at Kettering Medical Center.

She was born Friday, June 25, 1937 in Massieville, the daughter of the late Joseph P. and Edith Marie Lewis Schlaegel.

On Feb. 23, 1957, she married Leo David Shepler. He preceded her in death May 18, 2018.

She is survived by her two daughters, Vicki Smith of Greenfield and Jody (Marvin Jr.) Barker of Jeffersonville; four grandchildren, Kyle and Adam Smith, Brandy (Mack) Lewis and Jacob (Christine) Barker; three great-grandchildren, Trenton Lewis, Colton Barker and Dyson Barker; and one brother, Joseph Schlaegel of Indiana.

Julia was a graduate of Twin Rural School.

Friends and relatives may visit with Julia's family from 4-6 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 2 at the Ebright Funeral Home, Frankfort. Cremation will follow.

Those who wish to sign Julia's online register book may do so at www.ebrightfuneralhome.com.