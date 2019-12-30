Julia A. Shepler

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Julia A. Shepler.
Service Information
Ebright Funeral Home
55 West Springfield Street
Frankfort, OH
45628
(740)-998-2571
Visitation
Thursday, Jan. 2, 2020
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Ebright Funeral Home
55 West Springfield Street
Frankfort, OH 45628
View Map
Obituary
Send Flowers

Julia E. Shepler, 82, of Greenfield, died Thursday, Dec. 26, 2019 at Kettering Medical Center.

She was born Friday, June 25, 1937 in Massieville, the daughter of the late Joseph P. and Edith Marie Lewis Schlaegel.

On Feb. 23, 1957, she married Leo David Shepler. He preceded her in death May 18, 2018.

She is survived by her two daughters, Vicki Smith of Greenfield and Jody (Marvin Jr.) Barker of Jeffersonville; four grandchildren, Kyle and Adam Smith, Brandy (Mack) Lewis and Jacob (Christine) Barker; three great-grandchildren, Trenton Lewis, Colton Barker and Dyson Barker; and one brother, Joseph Schlaegel of Indiana.

Julia was a graduate of Twin Rural School.

Friends and relatives may visit with Julia's family from 4-6 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 2 at the Ebright Funeral Home, Frankfort. Cremation will follow.

Those who wish to sign Julia's online register book may do so at www.ebrightfuneralhome.com.
Published in Times Gazette from Dec. 30 to Dec. 31, 2019
bullet Smith
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.