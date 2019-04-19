Julia Ann May, 71, of Greenfield, passed away Thursday April 18, 2019, at Adena Regional Medical Center in Chillicothe.

She was born Dec. 15, 1947, in Ross County, the daughter of Eleanor Mae Calhoun.

She was a member of the New Martinsburg Community Church. She was a factory employee at the U.S. Shoe Corporation until its closing and then was employed at YUSA in Washington C.H. for 14 years before retirement.

She is survived by two daughters, Tammy (Bill) Hawkins of Clarksburg and Billie Jo May of Greenfield; two grandchildren, Ryan (Tia) May and Lacie Jo (Eric Vick) Hawkins; two great-grandchildren, Brayden and Coleden May; two brothers, Charles Willard (Janie) Carter of Bristol, Va. and Robert Sherman Carter of Greenfield; several nieces, nephews and cousins including special cousins, Hank and John Calhoun Jr.; aunt, Phyllis Calhoun; and special friend, Anna Price.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Earl Willard May; son, Earl "Peanut" May Jr; mother, Eleanor Mae Carter; and grandfather, Bob Calhoun.

Funeral service will be 2 p.m. Monday April 22, at Murray-Fettro Funeral Home in Greenfield with Pastor Jason and Kathy Yoakum officiating and burial to follow in the Greenfield Cemetery.

Visitation will be 11 a.m. until 2 p.m. Monday at the funeral home.

