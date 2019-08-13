Julie G. (Hall) Perrin, 60, of Hillsboro, passed away Monday, Aug. 12, 2019.

She was born June 11, 1959 in Wilmington, the daughter of Clarence and Dorothy (Kincaid) Hall.

She was a homemaker and member of the Hillsboro Bible Baptist Church.

She is survived by her husband, Tom Perrin of Hillsboro; one daughter, Elizabeth Momberger of Iowa; one son, Thomas Perrin of Indiana; one grandson, Michael Momberger; two sisters, Cynthia Sutton of Blanchester and Marilyn (Robert) Bain of Lynchburg; and several nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.

She was preceded in death by both parents.

Funeral service will be 1 p.m. Friday, Aug. 16 at the Turner & Son Funeral Home in Hillsboro with the Rev. Dan Lamb officiating. Burial will follow in the Barnes Cemetery in Fairview.

Visitation will be from 11 a.m. until time of the service Friday at the funeral home.

Condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.turnerfuneralhome.cc.