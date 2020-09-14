June Thompson, 78, of Leesburg, passed away Friday evening, Sept. 11, 2020 at the Salyer Group Home surrounded by her loved ones.

She was born March 20, 1942 in Carmel, the daughter of the late Kenneth Eugene Miller and Martha Lee Reed Miller.

On July 14, 1968, she married Johnnie Thompson, who passed away on Jan. 3, 2011.

June graduated from Sinking Spring High School in 1960. She was a member of the Hillsboro Church of God, where she played the piano and organ for many years. She had baked and decorated cakes for many occasions for lots of people. June enjoyed genealogy, traveling and spending time with her family.

She is survived by her son, Darren and Faith Thompson of Leesburg; daughter, Carol and David Waits of Hillsboro; three grandchildren, Brittany Waits of Hillsboro, Shania Thompson (Austin May) of Leesburg and Austin Thompson of Leesburg; great-grandson, Johnnie May; and several cousins and friends.

In addition to her parents and husband, June was preceded in death by her brother, Paul Miller.

Funeral Services will be held 11 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 16 at Rhoads-Edgington Funeral Home, 138 E. Main St., Hillsboro, with the Rev. Dr. Daniel Lamb officiating. Interment will follow in the Pleasant Hill Cemetery in Sinking Spring.

Friends will be received at the funeral Tuesday, Sept. 15 from 5-7 p.m.

