Kandy L. (Matthews) Barrett, 55, of Middletown, previously of Rainsboro, passed away Sunday, Aug. 25, 2019 at the UC Health West Chester Hospital.

She was born Aug. 12, 1964 in Columbus, the daughter of the late Richard L. and Mary Kathryn (Shopshire) Matthews.

Kandy was a member of the Rainsboro First United Methodist Church. She enjoyed being a teacher's aide and playground monitor. She loved spending time with her friends and family.

Kandy is survived by her husband, Paul Barrett of Middletown; two sons, Brandon (Timothy) Kendell-Barrett of Centerville and Jonathon (Emily) Barrett of Middletown; four siblings, Rick (Kelly) Matthews, Dr. Rindy (Candy) Matthews, Kristy (Bobbie Ashford) Matthews and Rork (Sue) Matthews; nine nieces and nephews, Josh (Erin) Matthews, Tara (Todd) Campbell, Jenny (Nathan) Brown, Samantha (Jeffrey) Black, Dr. Roman (Amanda) Matthews, Rocky Matthews, Ryan Matthews, Walter Matthews and George Matthews; along with several great-nieces, great-nephews and friends.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a sister, Kathy Matthews; a brother, Randy Matthews; sister-in-law, Cindy Matthews; brother-in-law, David Barrett; and father and mother-in-law, Mather and Betty Barrett.

Visitation will be held from 10 a.m. until noon Saturday, Aug. 3 at the Turner & Son Funeral Home in Hillsboro.

Funeral services will take place at noon following visitation Saturday, Aug. 31 at the funeral home. Pastor Tom Zile will officiate. Burial will follow in the Mound Cemetery in Piketon.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the , P.O. Box 11454, Alexandria, Va. 22312.

