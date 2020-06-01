Katherine Frances Sexton
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Katherine's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Katherine Frances Sexton, 91, of Hillsboro, passed away unexpectedly Saturday evening, May 30, 2020 at Highland District Hospital. She was born Aug. 27, 1928 in Greenup, Ky., the daughter of the late John and Kathryn "Kate" (Friley) Herres. Katherine retired from the Lynchburg-Clay School District after working as a cook for many years. There is no doubt that many former students there have pleasant memories of her smile, kindness and generosity. She is survived by her husband of 52 years, Vincent Sexton, whom she married in Dayton on Sept. 9, 1967. She is also survived by two children, John (Kellie) Sexton of Sabina and Kathy Purcell of Lynchburg; seven grandchildren, Eric McCoy, Kyrsten Jones, Alisha Gibbs, Katelyn Sexton, Chase Sexton, Travis Sexton and Hanna Purcell; two stepgrandchildren, Corey and Chrissy Randolph; one great-granddaughter, Alexis Gibbs; and three stepgreat-grandchildren, Masyn Randolph, Maveryck Randolph and Atlis Ison; as well as many nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a brother, John Henry Herres; and a sister, Mary Habil. Visitation will be from 5-8 p.m. Wednesday, June 3 at the Davis-Turner Funeral Home in Lynchburg, where a funeral service will be held Thursday at 11 a.m. Burial will follow in the Harwood Cemetery. To leave an online condolence to the family, visit www.turnerfuneralhomes.cc.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Times Gazette from Jun. 1 to Jun. 2, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved