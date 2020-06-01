Katherine Frances Sexton, 91, of Hillsboro, passed away unexpectedly Saturday evening, May 30, 2020 at Highland District Hospital. She was born Aug. 27, 1928 in Greenup, Ky., the daughter of the late John and Kathryn "Kate" (Friley) Herres. Katherine retired from the Lynchburg-Clay School District after working as a cook for many years. There is no doubt that many former students there have pleasant memories of her smile, kindness and generosity. She is survived by her husband of 52 years, Vincent Sexton, whom she married in Dayton on Sept. 9, 1967. She is also survived by two children, John (Kellie) Sexton of Sabina and Kathy Purcell of Lynchburg; seven grandchildren, Eric McCoy, Kyrsten Jones, Alisha Gibbs, Katelyn Sexton, Chase Sexton, Travis Sexton and Hanna Purcell; two stepgrandchildren, Corey and Chrissy Randolph; one great-granddaughter, Alexis Gibbs; and three stepgreat-grandchildren, Masyn Randolph, Maveryck Randolph and Atlis Ison; as well as many nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a brother, John Henry Herres; and a sister, Mary Habil. Visitation will be from 5-8 p.m. Wednesday, June 3 at the Davis-Turner Funeral Home in Lynchburg, where a funeral service will be held Thursday at 11 a.m. Burial will follow in the Harwood Cemetery. To leave an online condolence to the family, visit www.turnerfuneralhomes.cc.



