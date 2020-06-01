Katherine Frances Sexton
Katherine Frances Sexton, 91, of Hillsboro, passed away unexpectedly Saturday evening, May 30, 2020 at Highland District Hospital. She was born Aug. 27, 1928 in Greenup, Ky., the daughter of the late John and Kathryn "Kate" (Friley) Herres. Katherine retired from the Lynchburg-Clay School District after working as a cook for many years. There is no doubt that many former students there have pleasant memories of her smile, kindness and generosity. She is survived by her husband of 52 years, Vincent Sexton, whom she married in Dayton on Sept. 9, 1967. She is also survived by two children, John (Kellie) Sexton of Sabina and Kathy Purcell of Lynchburg; seven grandchildren, Eric McCoy, Kyrsten Jones, Alisha Gibbs, Katelyn Sexton, Chase Sexton, Travis Sexton and Hanna Purcell; two stepgrandchildren, Corey and Chrissy Randolph; one great-granddaughter, Alexis Gibbs; and three stepgreat-grandchildren, Masyn Randolph, Maveryck Randolph and Atlis Ison; as well as many nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a brother, John Henry Herres; and a sister, Mary Habil. Visitation will be from 5-8 p.m. Wednesday, June 3 at the Davis-Turner Funeral Home in Lynchburg, where a funeral service will be held Thursday at 11 a.m. Burial will follow in the Harwood Cemetery. To leave an online condolence to the family, visit www.turnerfuneralhomes.cc.

Published in Times Gazette from Jun. 1 to Jun. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Davis-Turner
201 Broadway Street
Lynchburg, OH 45142
(937) 364-2341
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

4 entries
June 1, 2020
John and Kathy i was saddened to hear of the passing of your mother. She was such a pleasant lady. Frances was always so kind to Terry and me. You have my deepest sympathy. Gloria Roush
Gloria Roush
Acquaintance
June 1, 2020
Kathy, Alisha, Hanna, Vince and all the family. So sorry to hear of the loss of Francis, she was such a sweet lady and thought highly of. Hugs to all of you.
Lynette Starr
Friend
June 1, 2020
Francis was like a second mom to me growing up. I not only had the privilege to be touched by her as family, but also as a student in the lunch line. She always had a smile on her face and something delicious to serve. I will miss you and will always remember the many childhood memories at you house. Rest easy.
Becky (Faircloth) Greene
Friend
June 1, 2020
I grew up with her granddaughter as my best friend i have many wonderful memories of grandma getting terry's pizza and watching movies. She was a wonderful lady and will be missed by many. Ill be praying for you all. Fly high
Mary Quinnette
Friend
