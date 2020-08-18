Kathleen H. "Kay" Ayres, 81, of Hillsboro, passed away Monday, Aug. 17, 2020 at Bethesda North Hospital.

She was born Oct. 7, 1938 in Cincinnati, the daughter of the late Robert Ellis Hannah and Laura Ruth (Remley) Hannah.

Kay was raised in Bethel and graduated from Bethel Tate High School and Ohio Wesleyan University. She was a teacher of history and civics in Bethel until her marriage to David Ayres on March 10, 1961. Following their wedding, Kay and David moved to Hillsboro where David started his medical practice and then moved to their farm Lucky Lane Farms the following year.

She was active as a volunteer in her local community while raising her children. A big supporter of 4-H, she was the advisor for the Highland County Beef Club for over 30 years. Kay ran for state office in 1984. Though she never held office she focused locally where she served for many years as the chairwoman of the Highland County Republican Party. She was also the vice chairwoman of the Century Club, member of Ohio Federation of Republican Women for 15 years, held an elected position on the board of wlections, and eventually was named as vice chairwoman of the Ohio Republican Party. Kay was able to bring small town concerns to the politicians in Columbus. She also served on the board of sirectors of Liberty Savings Bank and the board of sirectors of Southern State Community College by appointment of the governor. The things that Kay loved most were spending time with her family, reading, music, the theater, travel and going out to look at the cattle her family had raised.

Surviving are her husband, Dr. David S. Ayres; daughter, Tracy (Rick Smith) Ayres; son, Kent (Tammi) Ayres; four grandchildren, Kathryn Cavendish, Tyler Ayres, Tanner Ayres and Tucker Ayres;l and numerous nieces, nephews and friends.

In addition to her parents, Kathleen was preceded in death by her sister, Mary Linda Witchard; and two brothers, Richard Hannah and David Hannah.

A celebration of life will be held Saturday, Aug. 22 at 4 p.m. at the Danville Church of Christ, 4917 SR 138 Hillsboro, with Pastor Darin Sanderson officiating.

Friends will be received at the church Saturday from 2-4 p.m.

The Rhoads-Edgington Funeral Home, Hillsboro, is serving the family.

Contributions in Kay's memory may be made to the Wounded Warrior Project, P.O. Box 758516, Topeka, Kansas 66675; or Highland County Republican Party, 200 W. Main St., Hillsboro, Ohio 45133.

To sign the online guest book, go to edgingtonfuneralhomes.com.