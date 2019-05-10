Kathleen Lewis, 87, of Hillsboro, passed away Thursday, May 9, 2019 at her home surrounded by her family.

She was born Dec. 21, 1931 in Eolia, Ky., the daughter of the late Robert and Hiley (Coots) Bowman.

Kathleen was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She was a devoted Christian and a member of the Hillsboro Freewill Baptist Church. Kathleen worked at RobertShaw Controls, General Electric, Airborne Express, and as a home health aide. She was a gifted quilter and spent many hours with "the girls" at the Senior Citizens perfecting their craft.

She is survived by two daughters, Janice Taylor of Westerville and Marilyn (Tom) Pennington of Hillsboro; two sons, Allen (Pam) Lewis of Hillsboro and Gary (Tracy) Lewis of Hillsboro; six grandchildren, Brandi (Patrick Harris) Pennington, Ryan (Shauna) Taylor, Matthew (Toni) Lewis, Megan (Jeff Norris) Pennington, Shana (Dylan) Kramer and Taylor Lewis; seven great-grandchildren, Reese, Dominic and Declan Taylor, Virginia Harris, Elijah Lewis, and Ellie and Letty Kramer; as well as one sister, Hazel Fordyce of Atlanta, Ga.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Marion Lewis, whom she married June 25, 1948 in Whitesburg, Ky.; as well as her siblings, Audrey Burk, Evelyn Caudill, Irene Cocklin, Nellie Fite, Carl Bowman and Keith Bowman.

Funeral services will be held 1 p.m. Monday, May 13 at the Hillsboro Freewill Baptist Church. The Rev. Richard Burns will officiate. Burial will follow in the Resthaven Memory Gardens.

Visitation will be held Monday from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. at the church.

Memorial contributions may be made to Operation Christmas Child, ℅ Hillsboro Freewill Baptist Church, 6360 U.S. Route 50, Hillsboro, Ohio 45133.

