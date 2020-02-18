Kathryn Tolle Davis, 95, of Hillsboro, passed away Friday, Feb. 14, 2020 at Clermont Mercy Hospital surrounded by loved ones.

Kate was born April 1, 1924 to the late George Elbert and Nina Evans Tolle.

She was also preceded in death by her cherished sisters, Helen Jane Stephens, Elizabeth Evans Tolle Dennison, and Ann Tolle Nye.

Kate was a 1942 graduate of Hillsboro High School. She went on to attend and graduate from The Ohio State University with a Bachelor of Science in Education in 1947. Following graduation, she taught typing at New Vienna and worked as her husband Richard's secretary when he first opened his law practice. She eventually moved on to spend her time as a loving housewife, mother and grandmother. She was a member of the Esoteric Club since 1968, a club co-founded by her mother in 1914. During her lifetime, she was also a member of Towne Club and Friday Club. She was a lifelong member of the Hillsboro First United Methodist Church.

Kate married her high school sweetheart, Judge Richard L. Davis, on July 17, 1948. They were together 77 years (married 70 of those years).

She is survived by her beloved children, Hillsboro Recreation Director Bruce (Sally) Davis and local attorney Susan Davis (Steve) Thompson.

Besides her children, Kate is also survived by her six grandchildren, Courtney (Erik) Swope, Tim (Tara) Davis, Allee (Kevin Curtis) Thompson, Jenny Davis, Erin Davis and Andrea Thompson; and by her great-grandchildren, Cooper and Quinn Swope, Tate, Tylee, Teagan and Tori Davis, Kamryn Asbury, and Mason and Levi Platt. She is survived as well by numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.

Friends may call from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 25 at the Thompson Funeral Home. A private service will be held at the convenience of the family with burial following at the Hillsboro Cemetery.

Donations can be made to Soles for Students, LLC, 107 Gov. Foraker Place, Hillsboro, Ohio 45133; or Shaffer Park Baseball, P.O. Box 158, Hillsboro, Ohio 45133.

