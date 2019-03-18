Kathy Jo Hester, 65, of Bainbridge, passed away Saturday, March 16, 2019 at UC Medical Center in Cincinnati.

She was born Feb. 2, 1954 in Bainbridge, the daughter of William Edward and Julia (Kerns) Hester.

Kathy graduated from E.L. McClain High School in 1972. She was employed by U.S. Shoe Corporation for 15 years and Highland County Headstart for 17 years. Kathy enjoyed the country life, her rescue cats and a good joke! She figured "what goes around, comes around."

She is survived by two sisters, Crystal (Harold) Osborne and Rebecca L. Brown; nieces and nephews, Amy (Dean) Renner, William Hester, Kelly (Rick) Malott, Stella (Kevin) Riley, Dawn Gabriel and Shane (Melanie) Osborne; very close friends, Peggy, Diane and Shirley; her special cat. "Baby Kitty."

She was preceded in death by one brother, Charles Hester; one nephew, Thomas Osborne; and both parents.

Visitation will be from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. Wednesday, March 20 at the Murray-Fettro Funeral Home in Greenfield. Burial will take place in the Greenfield Cemetery at the convenience of the family.

Memorial contributions may be made to assist Kathy's family at any 5/3 Bank.

