Keith A. Weaver, 17, Bainbridge, passed away on Friday, July 31, 2020 at Nationwide Children's Hospital, Columbus.

He was born Jan. 26, 2003 in Ephrata, PA, the son of Edward B. and Kathryn S. Weaver.

He is survived by siblings Karla A. Weaver, Micah A. Weaver, Sheldon A. Weaver, Sharlene A. Weaver, Yvonne A. Weaver, and Annette A. Weaver, all of Bainbridge; paternal grandparents Edward S. and June M. Weaver of Ephrata, PA; and maternal grandparents John S. and Nancy B. Auker of Ephrata, PA.

Keith was employed by Olive Vinyl of Leesburg.

Visitation will be Tuesday, Aug. 4 at 13150 US Rt. 50 West Bainbridge from 1-3 p.m. and 5-7 p.m. Funeral Services will be 8:30 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 5 at the home and 10 a.m. at the Stauffer Mennonite Church on Brier Rd. Burial will be in the adjoining cemetery. Kindly omit flowers.

