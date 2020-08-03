1/
Keith A. Weaver
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Keith's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Keith A. Weaver, 17, Bainbridge, passed away on Friday, July 31, 2020 at Nationwide Children's Hospital, Columbus.

He was born Jan. 26, 2003 in Ephrata, PA, the son of Edward B. and Kathryn S. Weaver.

He is survived by siblings Karla A. Weaver, Micah A. Weaver, Sheldon A. Weaver, Sharlene A. Weaver, Yvonne A. Weaver, and Annette A. Weaver, all of Bainbridge; paternal grandparents Edward S. and June M. Weaver of Ephrata, PA; and maternal grandparents John S. and Nancy B. Auker of Ephrata, PA.

Keith was employed by Olive Vinyl of Leesburg.

Visitation will be Tuesday, Aug. 4 at 13150 US Rt. 50 West Bainbridge from 1-3 p.m. and 5-7 p.m. Funeral Services will be 8:30 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 5 at the home and 10 a.m. at the Stauffer Mennonite Church on Brier Rd. Burial will be in the adjoining cemetery. Kindly omit flowers.

The Smith-Moore-Ebright Funeral Home of Bainbridge is serving the family.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Times Gazette from Aug. 3 to Aug. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
4
Visitation
01:00 - 03:00 PM
Send Flowers
AUG
4
Visitation
05:00 - 07:00 PM
Send Flowers
AUG
5
Funeral service
08:30 AM
Send Flowers
AUG
5
Funeral service
10:00 AM
Stauffer Mennonite Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Smith-Moore-Ebright Funeral Home
110 West Main Street
Bainbridge, OH 45612
(740) 634-2191
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved