Keith Allen Eidenier, 39, of Hillsboro, passed away Sunday, Jan. 5, 2020 at Highland District Hospital in Hillsboro.

He was born March 7, 1980 in, Wilmington, the son of Marvin Keith and Deborah Lynn (Holt) Eidenier.

Keith was a 1999 graduate of Fairfield High School and an avid hunter, fisherman and outdoorsman. He was employed at R & L Carriers. He was also a certified meat cutter and was well known for processing deer.

He is survived by his wife, Shannon (Richards) Eidenier, whom he married Sept. 25, 2004; two daughters, Hannah and Kayla Eidenier; one son, Tyler Eidenier; two brothers, Rusty Eidenier of Sabina and Brandon Eidenier of Hillsboro; two sisters, Melinda White of Hillsboro and Sharon (Scott) Chambliss of Hillsboro; several nieces and one nephew; his father and stepmother, Keith and Alice Eidenier of Hillsboro; father and mother in-law, Bobby and Debra Richards of Rainsboro; and one brother in-law, Jevin Richards of Rainsboro.

He was preceded in death by his mother, grandparents, and one brother in-law, Brett Richards.

Visitation will be from 4-7 p.m., Wednesday at the Murray-Fettro Funeral Home in Greenfield, with cremation to follow.

There will not be a funeral service.

Condolences may be sent at www.murrayfettro.com.