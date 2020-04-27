Keith P. Baker, 66, of the Elmville community, passed away Saturday, April 25, 2020 at his residence.

Keith was born Jan. 26, 1954 in West Union, the son of the late Joe H. Baker and Ethel M. (Raines) Baker.

Keith was a member of the Hillsboro FOE Aerie 1164 and the Highland County Coon Hunter's Association. Keith worked construction and farmed. Keith loved participating in demolition derbies, and was an avid trap shooter and fisherman.

On Aug. 24, 2002, Keith was united in marriage to Jennifer (Morgan) Baker, who survives; one son, Paul K. (Robyn) Baker of Georgetown; one daughter, Tracy Hill of Seaman; one stepdaughter, Stephanie Stewart of Hillsboro; seven grandchildren, Makayla (Josh) Blachford, Alexa Baker, Lauren Baker, Josh (Kristen) Hill, Tishena (Jade) West, Alexis Stewart and Logan Stewart; 11 grea-grandchildren; three brothers, David (Tina) Baker of Blue Creek, Dennis (Debbie) Baker of Seaman and Joseph (Patty) Baker of Winchester; three sisters, Peggy Baker of Columbia City, Ind., Anita (Daniel) McCann of Peebles and Trina (Ryan) Shaw of Seaman; and several nieces, nephews, cousins and a host of friends.

According to Keith's wishes, services will be held at the convenience of the family.

The Thompson Funeral Home in Hillsboro is in charge of arrangements.

The family requests memorials to the Highland County Community Action Transportation System (HATS), 1487 N. High St., Suite 500, Hillsboro, Ohio 45133; , 615 Elsinore Pl. 400, Cincinnati, Ohio 45202; or Lupus Foundation of America, 2121 K St. NW, Suite 200, Washington, D.C. 20037.

