Kelli Jaye (Jackman) Brown, 56, of Chillicothe, formerly of Greenfield, passed away Friday, Aug. 21, 2020 as the result of an automobile accident near Greenfield.

She was born Nov. 12, 1963 in Greenfield, the daughter of John and Beverly "Joyce" (Jenkins) Jackman.

She was a free spirit with a hippie soul that loved music and dancing. Kelli was a homemaker and former employee of Pennant Molding of Sabina and the U. S. Shoe Factory of Greenfield.

She is survived by two daughters, Joy (Larry Babbs) Brown of London and Jamie Brown of Springfield; four grandchildren, Kyler, Kaleb, Riley and Jasie; one sister, Leah (Terry) Piatt of Greenfield; and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins including a nephew, John (Heather) Gunter of Greenfield; and a cousin, Missy Watson of Greenfield.

She was preceded in death by one sister, Lori Jackman; one brother, Mark Jackman; best friend, Sonya Rogers; love of her life, David Haynie; and both parents.

Cremation will take place and a celebration of her life will be held at a later date.

Memorial contributions may be made to assist the family with expenses at the Murray-Fettro Funeral Home in Greenfield, 380 Jefferson St., Greenfield, Ohio 45123.

Condolences may be sent at www.murrayfettro.com.