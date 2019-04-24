Kenneth "Kenny" Earl Stevens Sr., 79, of Leesburg, passed away Monday, April 22, 2019 at Adena Greenfield Medical Center.

He was born Nov. 16, 1939 in Ross County, the son of the late Ira and Margaret (Scott) Stevens.

Kenny was a farmer all his life. He had been a Fairfield Township trustee since 1998 and was very dedicated in helping build and maintain the Leesburg Community Park and township cemeteries. He proudly served his country in the United States Army Reserve. He enjoyed woodworking, camping, working every day, and most of all spending time with his family and friends.

Kenny is survived by two children, Kenneth (Cathy) "Kenny" Stevens Jr. of Leesburg and Joyce (Ed Workman) Stevens of Alexandria, Ky.; two grandchildren, Kyle Ira (Brooke) Stevens and Carlie Allen (Ryan) Lewis, both of Leesburg; three great-grandchildren, Suzanne Avery Stevens, Raelynn Juel Lewis and Kenneth Kirk Stevens; special friends, Sally Koons of Wilmington and Mike McNally of Troy; a sister-in-law, Anna Lee Walker of Georgia; and several nephews.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife of 43 years, Juel Eilene Stevens, on April 12, 2004; two brothers-in-law, Gerald Rinehart and Lawrence Walker; and his mother-in-law, Madge Snodgrass.

Visitation will be held from 4-8 p.m. Friday April 26 at the Leesburg Friends Church.

Funeral services will take place at 10 a.m. Saturday April 27 at the church. Pastor John Fitzgerald will officiate. Burial will follow services Saturday, April 27 in the Pleasant Hill Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers and in keeping with Kenny's love of the township, send contributions to Fairfield TWP Trustees Cemetery/Park Fund in c/o Pat Hagen, fiscal officer, 12624 Antioch Rd., Leesburg, Ohio 45135.

The Turner Funeral Home is serving the family.

To leave an online condolence, visit www.turnerfuneralhomes.cc.