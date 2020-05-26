Kenneth W. McCoy
1943 - 2020
Kenneth W. McCoy, 76, of Blanchester, passed away on May 20, 2020. He was born on June 16, 1943 in Wilmington, the son of Earl and Thelma (Bobbitt) McCoy. He was the beloved husband of Janet (Manzo) McCoy, loving father of Laura McCoy and Kimberly (Mike) Mongold; grandfather of Shawn Fox; great-grandfather of Tyler Fox; dear brother of Dan McCoy; brother-in-law of Glenn Goodwin; beloved uncle of Ryan (Trischa) Goodwin, Robyn Goodwin and Amy Brooker; and also survived by numerous nieces and nephews. Along with his parents, Kenneth was preceded in death by his beloved sister, Linda Goodwin. Although Ken worked as a manufacturing engineer at Cincinnati Milacron and Hobart, he was best known for his tax preparation expertise. He had many loyal clients who also considered him a good friend and adviser. He was a member of the Gold Wing Club, American Legion, and operated an APA Pool League for eight years. Interment will take place at St. Patrick Cemetery, Fayetteville, where a private service will be held. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be directed to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, Tenn. 38105. Send condolences at www.tuftsschildmeyer.com.

Published in Times Gazette from May 26 to May 27, 2020.
