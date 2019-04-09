Kevin W. Colville, 40, of Hillsboro, passed away Monday, April 8, 2019 at home.

He was born April 16, 1978 in Hillsboro, the son of Floyd W. and Carol S. (Moore) Colville.

He was a member of the Hillsboro Church of the Nazarene and a 1997 graduate of the Hillsboro High School.

Besides his parents, he is survived by his wife, Jessica Lee Burns, of Marysville; three children, Ivy T. Colville, Nevaeh L. Colville and Linken Colville, all of Hillsboro; aunt and uncle, Connie L. and Leon Johnson of Hillsboro; cousins, Teresa and Dan Snapp of Hillsboro and Trenda and Mitch Davis of Fayetteville; uncle, Terry Gene and Ruth Moore of Lynchburg; and sister-in-law, Harly Haffner of Hillsboro.

Funeral service will be 11 a.m. Saturday, April 13 at the Hillsboro Church of the Nazarene with Pastor Tom Zile officiating. Burial will follow in the Hillsboro Cemetery.

Visitation will be from 4-7 p.m. Friday at the church.

The Turner & Son Funeral Home in Hillsboro is serving the family.

Condolences may be sent to the family by visiting turnerfuneralhomes.cc.