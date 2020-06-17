Lamar Jefferson Berryman
Lamar Jefferson Berryman, 87, of Greenfield, passed away Wednesday, June 17, 2020 at Riverside Methodist Hospital in Columbus.

He was born June 1, 1933 in Cleveland, the son of Thomas J. and Josephine (Taylor) Berryman.

Lamar was a member of The Gathering Place Church in Washington C.H., and was affectionately known as the "Candy Man" and a jokester with a kind heart. He served in the U.S. Army during the Korean War and was a past member of American Legion "Homer Lawson" Post 653 and VFW Post 4736. He was retired from the Chrysler Corporation.

He is survived by his wife, Alice (Ford) Berryman, whom he married Feb. 14, 2004; one son, Scott Berryman of Boulder, Colo.; one daughter, Julie (Paul) Uranga of El Paso, Texas; two stepsons, Scott (Jeanie) Cole of Oak Park, Ill. and James Brown Jr. of Columbus; four grandchildren, Brianna (Ryan) Posey, Cami Uranga, Amaya Uranga and Austin Cole; two great-grandchildren, Leianna and Jorah Posey; one brother in-law, George (Linda) Ford of Dayton; two sisters-in-law, Nancy Ford of Greenfield and Sally (Terry) Wilson of Greenfield; and numerous nieces, nephews, family and friends including a special niece, Renee Jackson, and a great-nephew, Drake.

He was preceded in death by one sister and brother in-law, Marion and the Rev. Earl Preston; one nephew, Charles Williams; two sisters-in-law, the Rev. Carol Johnson and Mary Harris; and both parents.

Funeral service will be 5 p.m. Saturday, June 20 at The Gathering Place Church in Washington C.H. with Pastor John Pfeifer officiating. Cremation will follow and burial of cremains will take place in the Greenfield Cemetery at a later date.

Visitation will be from 3-5 p.m. Saturday at the church.

Memorial contributions may be made to The Gathering Place Church, 240 Courthouse Parkway, Washington C.H.; or Shorter Chapel AME, P.O. Box 450, Greenfield, Ohio 45123.

The Murray-Fettro Funeral Home in Greenfield is serving the family.

Condolences may be sent at www.murrayfettro.com.



Published in Times Gazette from Jun. 17 to Jun. 18, 2020.
