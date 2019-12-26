Lanessa Dawn Lynn Roosa

Lanessa Dawn Lynn Roosa, 21, Greenfield, passed away Jan. 1, 2019.

She was born on Aug. 18, 1997 in Hillsboro.

She is survived by one daughter, Larea Maylynn Serenity Landrum; parents, Angela and Johnathan Jordan of Greenfield and Shadow Roosa of Greenfield; four brothers, Austin Roosa of Greenfield, Xander Brabson of Greenfield, Koah Stonerock of Greenfield, Daniel W. Roosa of Greenfield; two sisters, Brooke Henson of Greenfield, Julie Bailey of Leesburg; five nephews and two nieces; grandparents, Sue Roosa of Greenfield and Mary and Barry Jordan of Hillsboro; several aunts, uncles and cousins.

She was preceded in death by one sister, Adrianna Henson, and her grandfather, Jerry Roosa.

Funeral Service will be 1 p.m. Friday, Jan. 3, at the Murray-Fettro Funeral Home in Greenfield with Pastor Steven Nibert Jr. officiating. Burial will follow at the Good Hope Cemetery.

Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m. on Jan. 3 at the funeral home.

Published in Times Gazette from Dec. 26 to Dec. 27, 2019
