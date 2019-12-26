Lanessa Dawn Lynn Roosa, 21, Greenfield, passed away Jan. 1, 2019.

She was born on Aug. 18, 1997 in Hillsboro.

She is survived by one daughter, Larea Maylynn Serenity Landrum; parents, Angela and Johnathan Jordan of Greenfield and Shadow Roosa of Greenfield; four brothers, Austin Roosa of Greenfield, Xander Brabson of Greenfield, Koah Stonerock of Greenfield, Daniel W. Roosa of Greenfield; two sisters, Brooke Henson of Greenfield, Julie Bailey of Leesburg; five nephews and two nieces; grandparents, Sue Roosa of Greenfield and Mary and Barry Jordan of Hillsboro; several aunts, uncles and cousins.

She was preceded in death by one sister, Adrianna Henson, and her grandfather, Jerry Roosa.

Funeral Service will be 1 p.m. Friday, Jan. 3, at the Murray-Fettro Funeral Home in Greenfield with Pastor Steven Nibert Jr. officiating. Burial will follow at the Good Hope Cemetery.

Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m. on Jan. 3 at the funeral home.

