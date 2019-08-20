Larry Binkley was born March 26, 1947 to Donald L. and Catherine "Billie" (Maines) Binkley and passed away at home on Aug. 19, 2019 with Dot and Pat by his side at the age of 72.

Larry served six years in the Army National Guard. He retired from Ferno Washington and loved mowing the lawn, painting, animals, his Water's of Mercy family and his wife Dorothy.

He is survived by his wife, Dorothy "Dot" (Osborne) Binkley; children, Scott (Tracy) Binkley, Michael "Mick" (Marsha) Binkley and Katie (Steve) Setty; stepson, Steve (Kelly) Lay; grandchildren, Tess Binkley, Hannah Binkley, McKayla Binkley, Logan Binkley and Bryce Binkley; stepgrandchildren, Ashley Lay, Robbie Parker and Jake Lay; great-grandchildren, Jaelyn and Michael; stepgreat-grandchildren, Brooklyn and Rowan; his twin sister, Mary Kay (Cliff) Cole; and a brother-in-law, Bob Berlin.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a sister, Betty Berlin; a brother, Donald L. Binkley; and a sister-in-law, Eulena Binkley.

Per Larry's request, caring cremation will take place and no services will be observed.

The family suggests memorial contributions be directed to Crossroads Hospice, 4380 Glendale-Milford Rd., Cincinnati, Ohio 45242.

