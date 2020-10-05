Larry Dale Chaney, 71, of Hillsboro, passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, Oct. 4, 2020.

He was born June 3, 1949 in Hillsboro, the son of the late Dale H. and Mabel Storer Chaney.

Larry had worked for the Hobart Corporation and retired as a supervisor from Greenfield Research after 18 years of service. He was a U.S. Navy veteran serving during the Vietnam War and a member of Bainbridge American Legion Post 41.

He is survived by his wife, Beverly (Rhoads) Chaney, whom he married on March 12, 1977; two sons, Chris and Dustin Chaney of Greenfield; six grandchildren, Justise Boyd, Parker, Gavin, Nevaeh, Braydin and Emory Chaney; and one sister, Patti (Gary) Ward of Hillsboro.

He was preceded in death by his parents; one daughter, Melissa Chaney; brother and sister-in-law, David L. and Debbie Chaney; and one niece, Denise Chaney.

Funeral services, with social distancing observed, face covering requested, will be held 1 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 8 at the Turner & Son Funeral Home in Hillsboro. Burial, with military honors presented by the Highland County Veterans Honor Guard, will follow in Dunn's Chapel Cemetery.

Visitation, with social distancing and face coverings, will be from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. at the funeral home.

Memorial contributions may be made to the charity of the donor's choice.

