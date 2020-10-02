Larry Dale Pollard, 71, of Greenfield, passed away Thursday, Oct. 1, 2020 at the VA Medical Center in Chillicothe.

He was born Jan. 10, 1949 in Fayette County, the son of Estel V. and Laura A. (Campbell) Pollard.

Larry served in the U.S. Army during Vietnam War. He was a former employee of Bundy Tubing of Washington C.H. and Sabina, Collins Meat Packing of Greenfield and the Chappell Door Company of Washington C.H.

He is survived by his wife, Diana (Wilson) Pollard, whom he married on Sept. 25, 1969; one son, Ken (Tammy) Pollard of Washington C.H.; one daughter, Anisa (Timothy) Purdin of Greenfield; five grandchildren, Angela, Beth, Mackenzie, Tyler and Douglas; one great-granddaughter, Rachel; two sisters, Linda Simmons of South Carolina and Brenda Tysinger of South Carolina; and several nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by one daughter, Julia Pollard; five brothers, Don, Joe, Jackie, Danny and Jeff; four sisters, Lou, Garnett, Beverly and Norma Jean; and both parents.

Graveside service will be held 11 a.m. Monday, Oct. 5 at the Greenfield Cemetery with the Rev. Wayne Combs officiating. Military rites will be provided by the Concerned Veterans of Greenfield.

There will not be a visitation.

The Murray-Fettro Funeral Home in Greenfield is serving the family.

Condolences may be sent at www.murrayfettro.com.