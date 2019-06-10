Larry Lee Wilson, 71 of Greenfield, passed away Monday, June 10, 2019 in Greenfield.

He was born May 1, 1948 in Greenfield, the son of Richard O. and Helen (Forrest) Wilson.

He is survived by two sisters, Helen Zirkles of Greenfield and Denise (Ralph) Shope of Greenfield; two nieces, Marlena Butcher and Jennifer Scales; one nephew, Chris Shope; four great-nephews, Logan and Zachary Scales, and Tyler and Carson Shope; two great-nieces, Allison Shope and Dralee Brown; and one great-great-nephew, Greyson Brown.

He was preceded in death by both parents and his stepfather, David Fast.

Larry enjoyed fishing and served in the U.S. Army two different times. He was a civilian contractor at -Wright-Patterson Air Force Base in Dayton until being transferred to New Bern, N.C.

Larry will be cremated and a memorial service will be held at a later date.

