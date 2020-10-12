Larry Ray Roades, 79, of Hillsboro, passed away Saturday morning, Oct. 10, 2020 surrounded by his family at his home in Hillsboro.

He was born May 18, 1941 in Highland County, the son of the late Gilbert Vincent Roades and Hattie Juanita Taylor Roades.

On May 20, 1966, at the Hillsboro Church of Christ Larry married Patty Jo Riedel.

He was a member of the Hillsboro Church of Christ where he had been the head deacon for many years. Larry was also a longtime and well-known builder in the Highland and Clinton counties area and was also a U.S. Army veteran.

Along with his wife Patty, Larry is survived by two sons, Brad (Nicole) Roades of Hillsboro and Brian (Heather) Roades of Hillsboro; and two grandchildren, Jack Roades and Katy Roades. Also surviving are brothers, Kenny, Darrel, Gaylen and Dale Roades; two sisters, Cathy Bash and Noreen Harvey; and several nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, Larry was preceded in death by two brothers, David Roades and Richard Roades.

Services will be held 1 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 15 at the Hillsboro Church of Christ with Pastor James Bush officiating. Interment will follow in the Hillsboro Cemetery where the Highland County Veterans Honor Guard will conduct full military honors.

Friends will be received at the church on Wednesday 5-7 p.m.

The Rhoads-Edgington Funeral Home, Hillsboro, is serving the family.

If desired, contributions in Larry's memory may be made to the Hillsboro Church of Christ, 155 W. Walnut St., Hillsboro, Ohio 45133.

To sign the online guest book, go to edgingtonfuneralhomes.com.