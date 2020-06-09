Larry Wayne Stewart, 55, of Hillsboro, passed away unexpectedly Wednesday, June 3, 2020.

He was born May 26, 1965 in Monroe County, Kentucky, the son of the late James Ralph and Naomi Joyce (King) Stewart.

Larry was a painter for the Chicago Bridge and Iron Company for several years.

He is survived by his wife, Loretta (Hilterbran) Stewart, whom he married on Sept. 2, 2007.

He is also survived by seven children, Kelly Stewart of LaFayette, Tennessee, Dillon Stewart of Indiana, Alisha Davidson of Ripley, Seth (Erica) Fenner of Hillsboro, Shane Fenner of Peebles, Billy Hilterbran of Indiana and Joey Hilterbran of Hillsboro; six grandchildren, Brooklyn Wallace, Gage Wallace, Trevor Fenner, Jozlyn Fenner, Katie Fenner and Ricky Hilterbran; his mother-in-law, Kate Hilterbran of Hillsboro; brothers and sisters-in-law, Angela (Owen) Willey, Richie (Missy) Hilterbran and Scott (Tina) Hilterbran, all of Hillsboro, Janet (David) Pinkerton of New Vienna and Timmy (Ruby) Hughes of Hillsboro; special friends, Brittany and Len Oxley, Chuck and Tammy Leary, Laura Kern, Kiersten Hiltlerbran, Jeff Wallace and Lloyd "Butch" Niehart and crew; as well as several nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his father-in-law, Amos Hilterbran; a grandson, Brayden Fenner; and a brother-in-law, Bernie Hilterbran.

A funeral service will be be held at 7 p.m. on Friday, May 12 at the Turner & Son Funeral Home in Hillsboro.

Visitation will be from 5 p.m. until the time of the service at 7 p.m. on Friday at the funeral home.

In keeping with his wishes, cremation will follow services.

