Lawrence E. Greene, 75, of Leesburg, died Thursday evening, March 26, 2020 at the Chillicothe Veterans Affairs Medical Center following an extended illness.

He was born Thursday, Oct. 12, 1944 in Greenfield, a son of the late Lee Walter and Opal Clark Greene.

Lawrence shared 41 years together with his wife, the former Marjorie Fagan.

Along with his wife, he is survived by 10 children, Tammy (Kenneth) Plattenburg of Texas, Eric Greene of Sabina, Carlton (Barbara) Greene of Hillsboro, Lance Tyree and Laura Tyree of Washington C.H., Dana (Spencer) Frisco of Wilmington, Dawn (Gene) Reed of Texas, Stayce Pavey of Florida, Carl Pavey of Tennessee and Kelly Pavey of Washington C.H.; numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren; as well as nieces and nephews. He is also survived by one sister, Vera Nelson of Greenfield; and one brother, Myron Greene of Chillicothe.

He was preceded in death by one daughter, Kathy Greene; and one son, Lawrence Greene.

Lawrence retired from the Advanced Distribution Center. Lawrence was a U.S. Army veteran serving during the Vietnam War. He was a Purple Heart recipient for wounds he received during service to his country. He was a member of the former American Legion Post 653 in Washington C.H. for 30 four years, and was a lifetime member of the Veterans of Foreign Wars of Greenfield. He attended The Gathering Place Church in Washington C.H. Lawrence loved to hold BBQs and parties for his family and friends. He loved playing the instant lottery, making people laugh, and he was a Bengals fan.

In keeping with COVID-19 guidelines, a private graveside service will be held at the convenience of the family in the Greenfield Cemetery. Military honors will be accorded by the U.S. Army and the Concerned Veterans of Greenfield.

The Anderson-Ebright Funeral Home of Greenfield is serving the family.

Family and friends are asked to leave a personal memory of Lawrence on his online register book at www.ebrightfuneralhome.com.