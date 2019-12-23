Lawrence Eugene Moberly, 82, of Buford, passed away Sunday, Dec. 22, 2019 at Edgewood Manor of Greenfield.

He was born June 27, 1937 in Buford, the son of the late Lawrence and Harriett "Louise" (Shoemaker) Moberly.

He retired from Cincinnati Milacron-Afton after 26 years of service.

He is survived by two brothers, Gerald (Teresa) Moberly of Wilmington and Larry (Erma) Moberly of Lynchburg; several nieces, nephews, and great-nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by two brothers, Glenn and Ronald; and both parents.

Funeral service will be 2 p.m. Friday, Dec. 27 at the Davis-Turner Funeral Home in Lynchburg with Leo Kuhn officiating. Burial will follow in the Buford Cemetery.

Visitation will be from noon until time of the service on Friday at the funeral home.

